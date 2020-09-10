Letter: It's past time for Confederate statue to be removed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Washington is my sixth great uncle. I am a direct descendant of two of his brothers — Samuel Washington and John Augustine Washington. John Augustine's great grandson, Richard Scott Blackburn Washington, married Samuel Washington's great granddaughter, Christian Maria Washington. Richard and Christian Washington are my great-great grandparents.

As we all know, the Washington family were slave owners. They were born into the system and they benefited from the system. The Washingtons were Southeners from Tidewater, Virginia, later moving to northwestern Virginia and what is now West Virginia. Many of the Washington men fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War and many of them were killed during that war, including my great-great grandfather, John Augustine Washington.

Like many of the southern plantation owners, the Washington family was devastated by the war and lost most of their land and wealth. That being said, I feel no sympathy or loyalty for the southern rebellion or the symbol of that rebellion, the Confederate flag. To me it represents an evil system of slave ownership that never should have been permitted in the United States of America — a system that had to come to an end. The Confederate flag and the Confederate statues that were erected all over the south during the Jim Crow era are symbols of white supremacy that have no place on public property.