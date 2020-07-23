Letter: It's essential to get kids back in school

To all the parents out there, it's time to come together, start emailing our governor.
Essential workers have been working the entire time this pandemic has been going on. I am surely not the only parent who believes our children’s education, is in fact, ESSENTIAL! The school system will have had five months to hire more custodians to do extra cleaning. That’s what the essential workers are doing during the day, cleaning the high traffic/high use areas.
They will have had five months to hire extra people to ride with school bus drivers to take temperatures before the children step foot on the bus. Our officials have had time to come up with ideas on how to get our children back in school full-time. Do you really want your children to continue to fall behind with “remote learning?” If you have a child that is in elementary, middle school or the early years of high school, they still need to retain all the information they are learning! They are still building their education a piece at a time. They need face-to-face interaction. They need to SEE and HEAR what they’ve been taught; every day -- not just two days a week.
Think about it folks, before educators wanted your kids at school EVERY DAY, unless they were sick. It was pertinent to your child’s education for them to be present!! Don’t sit around!! It’s time to get Governor Cooper’s attention!
It’s OK for the public pools to pack in kids and parents. It was okay for Governor Cooper to march shoulder to shoulder with protesters in Raleigh. Why is it not all right for our children to go to school full-time?
Our children’s education is just as important and essential. I have included the link to contact Governor Cooper: https://governor.nc.gov/contact/contact-governor-cooper.
Don’t wait folks. If you care. We can get our children back to school in a safe manner. Where there’s a will there’s a way.
Let’s go!
Jordan Parsons
Conover NC
