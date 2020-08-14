Letter: Isn't it time to stop celebrating slavery, sedition?

Growing up in Catawba County where my roots go back to the 1700s, I passed by the “Confederate Heroes” statue of a soldier on the Courthouse Square in Newton many, many times without paying much attention to what it says and what it means.
I knew that I had at least one ancestor who fought in the Civil War as a soldier in Co. E, 32nd Regiment, and lost a leg and suffered additional wounds at the battle of Cold Harbor. My parents raised me and my siblings to be respectful of all others. An excellent high school history teacher taught us more about the Civil War than was in most textbooks.
As time went by, I began to view monuments to the Confederacy as memorials to the wrong side of history.
I began to think about the unease black people must feel as they walked past this monument and into a government building.
The Newton monument reads, “No Braver Bled, For Brighter Land, Nor Brighter Land Had A Cause So Grand.” In retrospect, the fight to maintain slavery was not such a grand cause, after all.
As we see daily, so many important, unsettled issues remain long after the end of the Civil War. Many towns and cities have removed Confederate monuments to help begin to ease the repercussions of this historical tragedy.
It is time for Catawba County to do this as well.
Carole S. Hovland
Claremont, NC
