Letter: If you make a deal with Trump, you lose

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas.” Well not all dogs, just the ones with fleas.

“Be wary of the company you keep for they are a reflection of whom you are or who you want to be.”

These are quotes so fitting to Donald Trump and his associates in corruption. Steve Bannon is the latest to be indicted on charges that he misused GoFundMe monies raised to privately build the wall on the southern border.

Trump has quite the record himself with Trump University and his foundation shut down by New York state for self-dealing. He has more holes to plug in his dike than he has fingers and toes. If there were a positive story to tell, we would have Trump’s tax returns from four years ago.

Release of a secret tape just revealed that Trump’s sister does not think much of her brother’s fitness to be president. Add her to the list including his niece, his fixer Cohen, Tony Schwartz his ghostwriter, and John Bolton.

Conventional wisdom says the Trump base does not care. Maybe Trump was right that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue, and they would not care.