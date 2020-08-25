Letter: If you don't want to defund the police, then you ain't a Democrat

What I learned from the Democratic National Convention:

If you don’t support abortion all the way though (and even after) birth, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you support the 2nd amendment, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t support open borders with no restrictions on immigration, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t support free healthcare for illegal immigrants, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t want to defund the police, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t think climate change is an existential threat that will be solved by the Green New Deal, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you say “under God” as part of the pledge of allegiance, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you think Antifa and BLM are fomenting violence in many American cities, then you ain’t a Democrat.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton NC