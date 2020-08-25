 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If you don't want to defund the police, then you ain't a Democrat
0 comments

Letter: If you don't want to defund the police, then you ain't a Democrat

  • 0

What I learned from the Democratic National Convention:

If you don’t support abortion all the way though (and even after) birth, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you support the 2nd amendment, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t support open borders with no restrictions on immigration, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t support free healthcare for illegal immigrants, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t want to defund the police, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you don’t think climate change is an existential threat that will be solved by the Green New Deal, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you say “under God” as part of the pledge of allegiance, then you ain’t a Democrat.

If you think Antifa and BLM are fomenting violence in many American cities, then you ain’t a Democrat.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton NC

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert