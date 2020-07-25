Letter: If Democrat president acted like Trump, GOP would say "lock him up"

I am sure that, if any Democratic president were saying and doing the things the current Republican president is doing, most every Republican would be apoplectic, with daily cries of "lock her/him up!"
Beyond paying off call girls to maintain their silence; beyond stealing from his charity; beyond admitting to sexually assaulting women, then bragging about it; beyond his mocking a disabled reporter ... he openly told Republican pollster Frank Luntz, when asked if he ever asked God for forgiveness, "I am not sure I have. I don't bring God into that picture. I don't."
Really ... he actually said this.
I honestly don't understand Evangelical Christians giving this guy ANY votes. His words and actions are the antithesis of our Lord. Yet, this is the same guy who can hold up a Bible for a photo op in front of St. John's Church, probably thinking about his "two Corinthians" thing.
Remember that "America First" thing? How many of his products (and his daughter's) were/are made overseas? Look it up. Remember the "socialism" warnings? U.S. farmers, in two years, have received $28 billion of our tax dollars. A major part of this was done to mitigate the damage from our disastrous trade policy/war with China. If that money were going to social programs, many Republicans would scream "Socialism!"
In the not-as-bad-as-that category, he refuses to hang the official portrait of President Obama, and he has removed the portraits of President Clinton and President George W. Bush to a room so obscure nobody will likely ever see them. He's like a petulant child.
Now he threatens to withhold federal education dollars if schools don't re-open five days a week. Several billion dollars of these funds go to disadvantaged kids or to Special Education. Furthermore, neither he, nor his Secretary of Education, has any plan to allocate dollars to our schools to make them safer. I guess the onus (again) is on our teachers and principals to find the money. Maybe cookie sales.
(Just for fun, Google Betsy DeVos. Read her qualifications for this Secretary of Education job).
The numerous business bankruptcies, the "very stable genius" proclamation, the hypocrisy, the lies?
That's for another day.
Robert Kapellusch
Newton NC
