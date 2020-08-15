Letter: How upside down is America today?

The home of St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey was attacked by Antifa thugs. They destroyed the couple"s fence in an effort to break in and threatened to kill them. The McCloskeys armed themselves in their defense (no shots fired) and thankfully the thugs retreated. The attackers were arrested and the McCloskeys were celebrated. Oh wait. No, it was the McCloskeys who were arrested and the criminals went free.
Washington D.C. is rife with rioting vandals unlawfully painting graffiti on and defacing private and public property. Much of it is profane, including slogans to abolish the police and f---- Trump among other charming poetry. Mayor Muriel Bowser even had "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street at taxpayer expense, naturally billing taxpayers. Two pro-life students from the Life of America organization requested a permit to paint their message on a street but were denied. So they used chalk to write, "Black Pre-born Lives Matter" on a sidewalk. Who do you think was arrested? Yep. The students.
Churches, gyms, restaurants, and small businesses are virus spreaders. But "protests," pot shops, liquor stores, abortion clinics, Walmart, Lowes, etc. are safe. American citizens, including pastors, are being arrested and punished for defying unconstitutional dictates from leftist blue state mayors and governors.
L.A.mayor Garcetti is one of the worst. If you defy his order to have gatherings of 10 or less he will cut off your water and electricity. He claimed 99% of the people are compliant with his orders, and he will "hunt down" the other 1%. All the while the looters, arsonists -- and yes, murderers -- operate without fear. They are seldom arrested, and when they are they get out that day or the next.
At worst Democrat politicians and "woke" corporations support and even fund the crime spree of the radicals. At best they look the other way. At a recent Senate hearing on anarchist violence not a single Democrat condemned the violence of the Marxist domestic terrorists of Antifa.
Trump has exposed the Democrat party for what it actually is. Leftists are still shocked he beat them. They are so determined to destroy him that they have removed their masks. They condone and encourage violence, intimidation, name-calling and any other tactic to achieve their socialist "utopia." So go ahead and vote Democrat if this is your vision of America. But I doubt your kids and grand kids will applaud your decision.
Mac McCall
Taylorsville NC
