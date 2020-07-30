Letter: Hospital is doing wonderful job keeping patients safe

I have been a patient in Frye Hospital for the last 22 days. My husband and I are Catawba County natives. I would like to share with you what it's like to be inside the hospital during these frightening times and what this wonderful hospital is doing to keep all patients safe.
Only my husband is allowed to visit me. He must wear an identification bracelet at all times just to get admittance inside. He must wear a mask and gloves the entire time he is here.
All doctors, nurses, aides -- everyone must wear a mask, gloves, goggles or plastic shield around their heads. The hospital has shut off the floor where they are treating the COVID patients. Those patients are not allowed to have anyone with them. It breaks my heart when my nurses tell me this.
The nurses down there hold their patient's hands while they are fighting for their lives. They are giving them comfort and they hold their hands and pray with them while they are dying. Many of the nurses and aides are working 18-hour shifts. Many are working 70-hour weeks. They do not complain but you can see the weariness in their eyes and the way they walk. They are the real heroes in Hickory.
The housekeepers are heroes also. They spend from 30 to 60 minutes each day in my room, sterilizing everything in sight. The phone, the bedrails, just everything. I feel so safe! I could go on and on, but I just wanted the public to know what is really going on in here to make it safe place.
No one needs to fear coming to this hospital if they are sick or need treatment.
Judy Abee
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!