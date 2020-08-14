Letter: Feel oppressed here? Go to another country

Several weeks ago front page of Hickory Daily Record had two pictures of Black women getting work done to their house. One was a roof replaced, the other a handicapped ramp. The following week, we saw a front page picture of a Black man painting a BIG sign saying Black Lives Matter.
I want to applaud all that helped with these projects. My question is, were there any Black people (not pictured) helping with these first two projects? If not, why? Was the Black man painting the big sign pictured front page the following week helping? If not, why?
Black Lives Matter! So where were all the protesters to help these two women that needed help? With all the verbal assaults and name calling of whites, all I could see in the pictures were those terrible, racist white people helping two Black women.
To those that riot, burn, steal and kill and say it’s for justice and equality, where is the justice in what you are doing? Desegregation happened years ago. You are in the same schools as white people and have not been held back by anybody but yourselves.
To those of you that want to protest peaceful, kneel during the anthem, you have that right.
To those destroying things you don`t have that right. It's not for the things you seek but to destroy this nation. So what has the destruction have to do with your rights? Enough is enough.
I have a suggestion to those that feel so oppressed and whatever else. It`s simple! Give up all you enjoy here in this great nation and just go to another country and leave the people that love it alone. No need for the violence. If you don`t like the freedom and all else you have and get here, just leave. You are free to leave. Boats and airports wait for your departure. It`s like moving from one house to another. So simple. And when you go, take your knee with you.
For years I worked for what I have and I'm far from rich. I, as so many others, have had setbacks in my life be it whatever and have always found a way to deal with them through prayer and help from God. Not through violence.
Yes I`m white and I love America. It has been no worse for you than me. It's what you make of it.
Charles Poovey
Conover, N.C.
