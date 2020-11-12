Letter: Election outcome worth celebrating

By the end of this election Trump will have pulled close to 70 million votes, Biden over 75 million. Going back to the 2016 Republican Primary with all those candidates and Trump’s demagoguery on full display, he had an initial base of about 35% Republican voters. Lindsay Graham called him a “race-baiting, xenophobic, bigot”.

How did he expand that initial base of support into 70 million votes? Scandal, impeachment, chaos, and staff turnover characterize his four years. Graham and Cruz hitched their wagon to a wagon they would have burned to the ground in 2016. This result is the equivalent of millions of investors handing their 401K over to Bernie Madoff, after seeing the evidence that he was running a Ponzi scheme.

Some things defy explanation. Mark Meadows even gave up a steady job in Congress to be his chief of staff all for a case of COVID and unemployment. John Hood, whose articles I enjoy, concludes in Sunday’s paper that Democrats threw away their shot. Yes, we lost some House seats, did not win control of the Legislature, but could still reach a tie in the Senate. What John did not say is that by a margin of 5 million votes, voters prefer Joe Biden over Donald Trump, gave the Republican Party an opportunity to find its soul, and demonstrated once again the nation’s will to confront any and all threats to the survival of our Republic.