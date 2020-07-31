Letter: Education is indeed essential to our state

As a North Carolinian who believes that public education is one of the most important endeavors our state has ever undertaken and that no community can be stronger than its public schools, I was heartened to read Jordan Parsons describe public education as "ESSENTIAL" while she called for a full return to in-person instruction in a recent letter to the HDR.
I assume that like I am, Parsons is deeply troubled by and similarly vocal about the NC General Assembly's devaluing of public education over the past decade-plus. I imagine that she joins me in supporting candidates for state office who promise to reverse that alarming, corrosive trend and to reprioritize our public schools, their students, and their teachers.
I hope that everyone who shares Parsons' and my view that public education is essential will do the same. After all, claiming to support public schoolchildren rings hollow if not backed by voting to support public schools.
Andrew Daniels
Hickory NC
