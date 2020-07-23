Letter: E.E. Cummings poem undergoes rewrite to reflect today's political divide
0 comments

Letter: E.E. Cummings poem undergoes rewrite to reflect today's political divide

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A radical thought for today:

Given today’s milieu of rampant politics, racism, viral challenges, joblessness, financial problems both national and personal, governmental malaise (national, state, and city-wide), and no one knowing what to do about any of it, I would offer an alternative ending to e. e. cummings poem, “Thanksgiving (1956),” for consideration:

“so rah, rah, rah, democracy, let’s all be thankful, as well,

and forget the statue of liberty,

because trump has consigned it to hell.”

With all due humble apologies to Mr. Cummings, he might even concur!

Robert Sauer

Hickory, NC

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News