Letter: E.E. Cummings poem undergoes rewrite to reflect today's political divide

A radical thought for today:
Given today’s milieu of rampant politics, racism, viral challenges, joblessness, financial problems both national and personal, governmental malaise (national, state, and city-wide), and no one knowing what to do about any of it, I would offer an alternative ending to e. e. cummings poem, “Thanksgiving (1956),” for consideration:
“so rah, rah, rah, democracy, let’s all be thankful, as well,
and forget the statue of liberty,
because trump has consigned it to hell.”
With all due humble apologies to Mr. Cummings, he might even concur!
Robert Sauer
Hickory, NC
