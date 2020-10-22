Letter: Democrats, not ‘Rambo Trump,’ are cause for fear

While virtue signaling about her so-called "white privilege,” Lynn Dorfman failed to mention that she is the head of the Democrat party in Catawba County. She was claiming voter intimidation at a voting site in Newton. A picture of Donald Trump portrayed as Rambo on the side of a truck intimidated her.

This is your typical Left-wing crybaby nonsense. If you want to be frightened, be frightened by the way the Commicrats are trying to punish you for voting for Donald Trump in 2016. They are weoponizing the Covid-19 virus. By keeping your children from school. You from church and your job. And cancelling any holiday that would bring a little bit of joy to your life.

Unless you have an impaired immune system your chances of dying from Covid-19 are between slim and none.

They are trying to scare you into voting for an incompetent Joe Biden. The entire Democrat party should be considered as domestic enemies of the Constitution. Because they are. If these Marxist Socialists gain control of the country, they will destroy America. So if you want to "choose Democrats ,” then you are willfully deciding to destroy America. Come on man! You’re smarter than that.

Mark Pensak

Hickory, NC