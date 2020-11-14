Letter: Democrats got it wrong again

I am going to play fair in this election. I am willing to give the same respect to Joe Biden if his presidency stands as he and other Democrats gave to President Trump. How much respect is that? The answer is "NONE." Not one time did the Democrats give unity or any cooperation to Trump. Actions have consequences and unity is very unlikely because Biden did not earn it.

Biden did not work to earn the trust or the title of "President."

The Democrats have made so many false allegations to Trump and his supporters and called them racist, etc.

I will tell you I am a racist and it is not to skin color. I am racist for the following:

- for blatant lying and bad behavior by the Democrats

- for Democrats to force their beliefs on me

- for the Democrats to think they don't have to play by the rules

- for the bias social media, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC to lie by omission and commission

- for wanting to eliminate our history and statues