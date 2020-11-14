Letter: Democrats got it wrong again

I am going to play fair in this election. I am willing to give the same respect to Joe Biden if his presidency stands as he and other Democrats gave to President Trump. How much respect is that? The answer is "NONE." Not one time did the Democrats give unity or any cooperation to Trump. Actions have consequences and unity is very unlikely because Biden did not earn it.
Biden did not work to earn the trust or the title of "President."
The Democrats have made so many false allegations to Trump and his supporters and called them racist, etc.
I will tell you I am a racist and it is not to skin color. I am racist for the following:
- for blatant lying and bad behavior by the Democrats
- for Democrats to force their beliefs on me
- for the Democrats to think they don't have to play by the rules
- for the bias social media, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC to lie by omission and commission
- for wanting to eliminate our history and statues
- to have so-called peaceful protests which ends up in burning of assets and looting not to mention they never get called out concerning their gatherings on coronavirus nor did they get called out when it came to gathering in the streets when Joe Biden's media bias announced he allegedly reached 290 electoral votes. Yes, I said allegedly. Anyone with common sense knows Biden did not win the election. Trump won Ohio, picked up House seats, the Senate is looking good to the Republicans' favor, and yet did not keep the presidency? For you doubters, look it up on how many times those type things lined up and happened!
Yes, I am a racist for the above things and more, but not for skin color. You got it wrong for 70-plus million Americans again Democrats! Racism is not in our column, it is in your column.
Sandra Bolick
Conover, NC
