Letter: Carolyn Miller left legacy of love

Carolyn Miller was, and still is, a GIANT - that is no hyperbole.

To this day we hear fond memories of the thousands impacted in her lifetime. Slushies, dances, running the back office are most common but the real story is their hearts and eyes — people light up and often shake their head in gratitude. Her loss is not just a loss for the legacy of the Hickory Foundation YMCA, but for the entire community. We heard from many of those whom hold Carolyn very dear …

• John Teeter said, “She was like a second mom to me and left a lasting impression that made me a better person today”.

• Rick Barnes said, “Carolyn was one of the finest ladies I have ever known. Always a smile on her face when she was not laughing.”

• Alex Shuford III said, "Growing up in Hickory, I spent nearly every school day afternoon at the Foundation Center. It was a like a second home and C.O. and Carolyn Miller made it safe, fun and comfortable. They were like an uncle and aunt to half of Hickory in those days. They were like family."

• Meg Locke used a quote by Maya Angelou to describe Carolyn, “She was a hero really intent on making this a better place for all people.”