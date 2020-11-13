Letter: Bottom line: A dictator is a dictator

Cuban Americans, rightfully so, react to the word Socialism and their fear was manifested in how they voted in this election. But that fear also showed up in voters across the country. Trump worked it for all it was worth.

Sadly, many who allowed the word to affect their candidate selection do not know what it means and or conflate it with authoritarianism. Dictators show their ugly face in all kinds of governments, socialist, fascist, theocratic, capitalist and hybrids of all the above. Bottom line a dictator is a dictator.

Donald Trump is the one who so far is resisting the results of a democratic election. He was the man spreading the fear. He is the authoritarian wannabe dressed in Uncle Sam’s clothes.

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and social safety nets are not Socialism. By comparison we have far fewer social programs than our Western European allies, all governed by democratically elected governments. Social safety nets do not spell Socialist dictatorships.

We are all justified to fear authoritarianism, regardless of how it is packaged but last Tuesday we proved once again we are a Democratic Republic with determination to keep it. Those who voted for Trump, please take note of his behavior following the announcement of Joe Biden as President-elect.