Letter: Biden is wrong choice for America, freedom

Actions speak louder than words. Letter writers like David Turman and Don Baldwin apparently don’t understand or accept this concept. Rather than complaining about the lies that they feel Donald Trump has told, why don’t they look at the actions that Donald Trump has taken?
This November the citizens of the United States have a choice: re-elect Donald Trump to four more years as president or elect Joe Biden.
In less than 4 years in political office, Donald Trump has more major accomplishments that have bettered Americans’ lives that Joe Biden has in 36 years in the Senate plus 8 years as Vice President.
In a “normal” presidential election cycle primary candidates tend to take extreme positions to appeal to a certain base within their party in order to secure the party’s nomination. Once a candidate secures the nomination, he/she tends to move to more moderate positions in order to appeal to his/her entire party and to independents and possibly voters from the other party. Joe Biden has done a 180 in this regard. Throughout the primaries he was touted as the “moderate” candidate and challenged the extremist views of other candidates. Now that he has secured the Democratic nomination, Joe has embraced extremism.
In NASCAR we say “go fast, turn left.” Joe Biden apparently misunderstood the quote. His strategy has been “go left fast.” He has embraced many of Bernie Sanders’ policies. He has identified Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (author of the Green New Deal) as his environmental czar. He has not offered any criticism of the rioting and violence taking place in many American cities. He has stated that he does not support “defunding” the police, but he does support “redirecting” funds from the police (can you say semantics?).
It is clear (even to many Democrats) that Joe Biden is not up to the task of being President of the United States. He would merely be a figurehead, and the country would be run by an unknown group of Democratic operatives.
Democratic governors and mayors from around the country and Democratic members of Congress are confident of victory in 2020 and are showing their true leftist, extremist views. If the Democrats prevail in 2020, watch American freedoms and rights fall like dominoes. We will have open borders, defunded police, no prisons, and the bill of rights will be torn asunder. Look at the rioting in major cities across the country today … every city will look like that under a Joe Biden presidency.
When you prepare to vote this fall, think long and hard about actions and results before you cast your ballot. Your economic future and Constitutional protections are on the line.
Vincent LeGrand
Newton NC
