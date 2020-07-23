Letter: Act like an adult and wear a mask

This is something I have been trying to understand: So many people are feeling like their constitutional rights are being infringed on because they are asked to wear a mask.
Now, if the mask can save lives, I’m all for it. Well, it has been proven that it does.
So why are you people acting like such a bunch of whine-hineys, some of you sounding like your diapers are full to running over? I want to point out a few things.
Do you believe they infringed on your constitutional rights when you were told you had to wear seat belts? Did you believe they infringed on your constitutional rights when they told you had to pay higher taxes when you got your car serviced? Did they infringe on your constitutional rights when they told you had to have insurance to drive a car?
So now, Wal-Mart, Target and a lot of other businesses will require masks to enter their places of business. Does it infringe on your constitutional rights when they require you to wear a shirt and shoes to enter?
We are in the middle of a pandemic, people, in case you didn’t know that. This is all about safety. The numbers keep going up. On June 5, we had only 173 cases in Caldwell County. Now it is over 700 and climbing. I want these numbers to go down. I want this to go away. The only way this can happen is for everyone to wear a mask until it goes away and we can socialize again.
I don’t like wearing a mask, myself, but I don’t want to give you my germs and I don’t want yours. So for crying out loud, act like an adult and wear a mask. If we all work together and wear a mask we will get over this sooner.
I would rather listen to someone who knows what they are talking about -- an expert -- rather than someone who barely passed chemistry.
Diane Blanton
Granite Falls NC
