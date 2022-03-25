Year-round Daylight Saving Time would be mistake

In the early 1970s, the Nixon Administration got daylight saving time put into place year-round, in the mistaken notion that DST saves energy.

First, studies in Indiana show that more energy is used turning up the heat an hour earlier in the day. While household energy use is enough lower through the rest of the day to more than make up for this, the extra driving that people do in the longer evenings offset that.

But the biggest problem with year-round DST was that too many children were being killed waiting for the school bus in the early morning darkness. For that reason they had to go back to having DST only part of the year.

Now the U.S. Senate has voted unanimously to make that same mistake again. Let us pray the House will stop this insanity. I have written Virginia Foxx asking her to vote against it when it comes up. If others will also write their representatives in Congress, perhaps we can save some children’s lives.

I wish Congress would give the American public the opportunity to vote whether we want daylight saving time at all, or if we do, for how many months of the year. But for now, let’s concentrate on preventing a tragic mistake from going forward.

Thomas Blanton,

Granite Falls