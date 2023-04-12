Why do we care so little for lives of children?

I cannot believe that we care so little for children’s lives that we let them be gunned down with assault weapons.

When we sit by and do nothing, it shows what we value. At least go forward and eliminate a source that destroys so many promising lives in a short time. Do not sit on a fence and do nothing, at least accomplish something meaningful with life.

Talking or negotiating without a plan of action means absolutely nothing. I pray these children and others involved in the Nashville, Tennessee shooting, as well as those victims in the past have not died in vain.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory