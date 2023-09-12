What do you think of your new world? Changed rapidly didn’t it. We went from the land of plenty to the land of Oz real quick.

It is true, elections have consequences! Give up your cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles, gas stoves, gas heat, ceiling fans! Don’t go calling men, men or women, women, no more boys and girls, put signs that say multi or whatever on the wall outside.

It really shows you what your elite Democrats and some elite government Republicans think about you doesn’t it? It is time for some logical thinking. It is time for some of the tried-and-true ways to come back. Back when we enjoyed taking a girl out and finding out she was absolutely a girl!

A time when a crooked politician wasn’t rewarded with millions but got a swift ride on a rail!

It is time to go back in time and remember a few things about this country. Why so many died to make it what it was. Remember, give me liberty or give me death, and mean it! This happens to be the U.S.A! It is not anywhere else. Remember the midnight rider, he is riding now.

Look at your president, your justice system and your judges. What a joke! Better think quick, because everything you have ever thought was right, they are trying to make it wrong. Without a country, we are no longer relevant! Make this God’s Country again!

Larry Allen

Newton