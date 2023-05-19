When I first heard that the Hickory Daily Record, my hometown newspaper, was moving to three-a-week print issues, I was saddened that the paper was moving in the direction of many local news sources — downsizing due to changing news and revenue markets.

But this is exactly why we need local news more than ever — because simply reading something on (my) social media does not give the whole context of what is happening.

The only solely Hickory news source is not simply “downsizing” but evolving to meet the need for news in a modern, post-pandemic way: daily digital content, more local news value in print editions, and revising operations to meet financial realities.

We need local news to provide the function of journalism that someone’s personal social media feed cannot provide: context. Reporters exist not just to tell fact statements but also to provide the public with the necessary surrounding information (after doing due diligence) so readers can see nuance.

For example, a school system’s report card grade from the state may be good but if enrollment is declining, so will funding from the state. Context is key in seeing the world in the complexity that it truly exists.

So after reading the full context of the HDR’s upcoming evolution to include more local-focused features, in a contemporary and cost-cutting approach, I am excited.

Though I reside in a different city now, my hometown is always important and my first order of business after learning this news is to make sure I have a current HDR digital subscription. I think of subscription to local news as a donation to an institution that provides public service — information and context!

Aaron Kohrs,

Alexandria, Virginia