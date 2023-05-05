Have you heard the word equity lately? It is everywhere. It comes up in a lot of places. Our government really likes that word. They use it for our work, our schools, our neighbors, our food and our drinks.

There is nothing that hasn’t had this word inserted in it for the past year. We need to really think about it, and how it is being used, by whom, and for what reasons? Really think about what it has done for our lives, our homes, our jobs and our way of living.

Are we in a better place since we have been absolutely assaulted with this word? We need to really look at the people who use it the most first. What does it mean to them? Do they really mean they want to be equal with us? Does it mean we are going to get a mansion or two without ever really working a day? Or maybe we can get some insider information about which stocks to buy? I think equity means a whole different thing to those people who use it to bludgeon us with it.

The way they look at it is, you work hard all your life and have less. Your kids get great grades but aren’t recognized and have to be held back. You have to understand when someone steals your car and property that they should not be punished. You cannot be protected by the law if you are stabbed or shot, that wouldn’t be equitable.

Now if you have great credit or good credit you will be penalized. So you can pay for the ones that do not have good credit. (WOW) I certainly would like some of the Washington credit. C’mon Man, give me a few million dollars of your billions. How about that? That’s not in their Equity book.

We are being beaten to death by that equity stick. By people who would never ever give anything to be equal. They dish it out to you, that voted for them. Think about it, before it’s too late.

Larry Allen

Newton