Watch Now: Hickory man who attended Trump speech in D.C. disputes media account

I went to the Trump rally In Washington with about 80 other adults from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina We went up Monday morning and came back Thursday morning. We arrived at the rally on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and left at 5 p.m. The line to get in the arena to be closest to the stage was 3 miles long (about 3-4 abreast) so we elected to go find a spot on high ground under the Washington Monument. There were about 1 million people attending ... the media won't show an aerial view. Everyone was friendly, courteous, and excited to see the president. It was the largest crowd I ever seen in my life. It was a typical Trump Rally. No fighting or arguing, something akin to a love fest.

Two things stood out to our group: There were no police on site (not when we unloaded, not during the rally). The first police we saw were Capitol Police on Pennsylvania Avenue. Washington's city police were a different story ... The other thing that stood out to many of us was the number of Vietnamese and Chinese flying the South Vietnamese flags and Hong Kong flag. There were thousands of them there. One old lady was carrying a poster about "Stop Communism!" I went up to her and said, "Thank you for coming!" She said, "I no speak English." I nodded my head, smiled and gave her a thumbs up! She smiled with her eyes.

