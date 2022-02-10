 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valentine's Day cards stolen; people need some serious help
Valentine's Day cards stolen; people need some serious help

I live in Rhodhiss. On February 1, I mailed two Valentine's Day cards to two small children. However, when the children received their envelopes, the cards had been stolen.

Yes, someone stole Valentine's Day cards meant for children. The envelopes were ripped open and the cards removed and the envelopes were put back into the mailbox. When the children received their empty envelopes, they were disappointed.

I hope whomever stole these two Valentine's Day cards got the satisfaction they were looking for. I find it hard to believe that someone would steal cards from children.

They need some serious help.

Amy McClure

Hickory

