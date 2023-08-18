The success of two-term presidents that didn’t serve consecutive terms is limited to Grover Cleveland who served as our 22nd and 24th president. The only thing Cleveland had in common with Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, is a rotund physique and being from New York.

Cleveland ran three times and won the popular vote all three times but lost in the Electoral College to Benjamin Harrison. Historians describe him as an effective leader, honest with strict adherence to moral values. In hindsight he perhaps should have stopped with one term. As soon as he took office in the second term the nation was hit with a major recession which plagued his second term.

Driven by spite against FDR, Herbert Hoover tried for a second term but lost in the primary to Wendell Wilke. Van Buren tried and failed. Finally, Teddy Roosevelt, one of our most highly rated Presidents, Republican but progressive, challenged Taft in the primary. Taft won and Teddy Roosevelt ran on a third-party ticket which led to Woodrow Wilson easily winning the election.

Trump, unlike Cleveland, has never won the popular vote, losing the popular vote to Clinton by almost 3 million votes and Biden by 7 million. Unlike Cleveland, honesty, integrity, effective leadership are words that will never appear in his biographical summary. His reckless behavior led to his being impeached twice, three indictments and a guilty verdict in a civil court for defamation and sexual abuse.

With history as our guide, the odds are good that Trump will not be our 47th president. Should he fail in the primary and like Teddy Roosevelt run on a third-party ticket, Biden is assured a second term. Should he become the nominee from the Republican Party, the odds remain good he will lose for a second time.

Except perhaps for "The Andy Griffith Show," reruns eventually lose their audience. If sampling of my Trump voting family members, friends and acquaintances is predictive, the MAGA show is losing its audience. They still want conservative governance but without the chaos and having to defend behavior that is antithetical to their values.

David Turman

Hickory