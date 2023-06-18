Why in the world would anyone cut money from the only agency designed to get money into the federal government? I can't really think of many that are legal or not self-serving, but all seem to be anti-American. This is so unlike the American ideal. It's so vaguely criminal, so unlike what the Republican Party claims to represent. Yet, the House passed legislation negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the debt ceiling limit for two years. But the legislation includes a drastic funding cut to the IRS.

In the legislation, the IRS would lose $21.39 billion of the $80 billion allocated to it in last year's Inflation Reduction Act — a 27% cut.

While I am relieved the federal government is avoiding a default, I find it impossible to support any deal that diminishes revenue through helping the rich avoid paying their already inadequate tax obligations to the country. Why does the country depend on the poor, yet short-change them on all the rewards?

The U.S. loses $1 trillion each year due to tax evasion by the wealthy and corporations. Why should everyday Americans have to pay their fair share while multimillionaires and billionaires don’t?

In two years we’re going to have this debt-ceiling fight again, but it’ll be at the same time the 2017 Trump tax cuts are expiring. Republicans have shown time and time again that they’ll do whatever it takes to cut taxes for their rich donors. We cannot allow the ultra-wealthy to continue to get away with breaking laws and cheating.

Michael Watson

Hickory