I hear and read a lot of different perspectives about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. I watched as Trump had to fight and claw to get anything done. He fought through the Russia hoax, perpetuated by Hillary Clinton and the Democrat party, because they were mad that they lost the election.

Hillary said she was cheated out of the election. I watched as most of the so-called news and media piled lies and more lies on Trump's back. I watched and listened as the Democrat party and the justice system lied to the American people about the Hunter Biden laptop.

I keep thinking how much more will the Democrats take? How long before their crazy thinking ends this world? Surely they can’t go on trying to believe a tyrannical government like we have in the Democratic party today. How long before people realize what is really going on? All the taxes all our shortages, all our hardships are coming from the Washington elites. The Bidens, the Clintons, the Obamas, the Pelosis. All those and most of Washington are living in splendor, own mansions, yachts, homes abroad, land in Hawaii. All this on government salaries?

The Democratic voters, the devout Democrats. The ones that would vote for a absolute tyrant, do you think you will be spared forever, once your liberty and justice is gone? I have a simple but true country boy bit of knowledge you might want to think about. Have you ever seen a bunch of hogs? There are usually a few that rule the trough. If food gets scarce they get it. If food gets real scarce their teeth start clicking and they will eat their cousins, brothers, sisters, mothers, whoever is weaker than them. It will be the same with the elite Democrats. The power hogs are already replacing you.

You think all that illegal immigration just replaces Republicans? Listen up! Before you truly become a (DIE)hard democrat! Before you hear that clicking, hungry power hogs won’t even leave your bones!

Larry Allen

Newton