I appreciate the recent article by DG Martin on the renaming of Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty. DG expresses his thankfulness for being placed in an integrated unit during his days of military service. His story takes me to my elementary school days in Conover.

My best recollection is the first Black students came to Conover Elementary in the fall of 1965 which was my fifth-grade year. By seventh grade, the schools here were fully integrated. I am thankful that for the most part of my education I was able to learn in a racially diverse setting. Like the lessons that were taught by my teachers, the racially diverse environment during my formative years is a gift that cannot be measured in money or some other tangible thing of value.