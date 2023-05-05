It is not surprising to read that a shortage of doctors exists in rural America because our country is unwilling to provide adequate incentives to attract physicians to settle and stay in these areas.

While there may be a few physicians who will accept a temporary (a year or two) incentive to serve in such areas, our nation’s leadership seems unable to accept the costs involved in convincing physicians to stay in these needy areas. It will take more than just monetary incentives to convince physicians to locate and stay in rural areas, but it is well past time for us to accept and address this humanitarian need.