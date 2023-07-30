If you went into the board room of McDonald’s and suggested they could improve their corporate performance by giving some of their profits to Burger King and Wendy’s you’d be laughed out of the building. Yet that is precisely what the General Assembly of North Carolina has been doing with the current Republicans in power.

The state legislature is responsible for our public schools, and yet, the Republicans in the majority in the General Assembly, they are taking money desperately needed by our public schools and giving it to charter schools and vouchers for private schools, schools that are not held to anywhere near the high standards our public schools are, yet do not have any better outcomes.

Meanwhile, the public schools lack the resources they need for adequate textbooks and supplies, so teachers have to buy them out of their own inadequate salaries.

The Republicans in the General Assembly are shirking their constitutional responsibility to administer the public schools for the benefit of all students. Giving money to private schools and then not holding those schools to the same standards as the public schools which are being starved by this misappropriation of funding is a crime against our public school students. Parents need to step up and hold these legislators to account for their dereliction of their constitutional duties.

Remember, these kids who are in school today will be paying your Social Security.

Thomas Blanton

Granite Falls