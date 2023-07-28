A two-party system is a good one to have because it keeps a check on each one to stay in line. However, somewhere along the way we have carried it to the extreme.

Now, we've made it our goal to raise enough money and do everything we can to destroy or create enough doubt about the other party’s candidates so one or the other can be in power. Money and power have become more important today than the good of the country and its people.

I pray we take time to get us back on the right path again, otherwise our country will fall. Think seriously about making us strong again.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory