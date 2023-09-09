Joe Biden is the epitome of a five decades rerun that has lied and denied his way through every year. He lost two runs for president and was installed in 2020 with odds that defied decades of past elections.

Somewhere along the way this man became a multi-millionaire from working as a U.S. Senator. This seems to be the norm that goes on in Washington that has went unquestioned for far too long. Many of these politicians go in poor and come out multi-millionaires. But we fully see how Joe and Hunter became so rich, which is why President Trump is being attacked so viciously and wrongfully because he had the audacity to question the corruption that is running rampant among these politicians. They do not want their gravy train derailed. This is why there are very few Republican politicians supporting President Trump or demanding that Jan. 6 investigations be held to look at the corruption that was staged that day.

Kevin McCarthy is the useless puppet we knew he was going to be as many of our North Carolina reps are. But what we have here is politicians that are now serving themselves and not the people. They no longer stand up for the American way but the totalitarian way.

We are losing our country arguing with each other while our country is being sold out to backdoor deals. Most people are waking up to the fact that President Trump is being persecuted because he called it out and put a spotlight on it. Everything they are accusing him of they are far more guilty of. Now that they see he is clearly not losing the support some poor misinformed and misguided folks seem to think he is, they want to disqualify him from running for president in some states. They know if this man wins, their corruption is coming to a full stop after the way they have attacked him.

I pray to God every day they do not take the final step and assassinate him because nothing they have tried has worked to shut him up or weaken his support.

Eugene Reid

Hickory