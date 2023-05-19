The passion of the newly elected Catawba County Board of Education member, Ms. Michelle Teague, for vetting books in the public school system is noteworthy, and the HDR gave it front-page exposure on Sunday, May 7. However, I feel great threats exist for our students. Here are a few:

• Smartphones (Do they make us smart?). I promise you there is no book in any library anywhere as dangerous as the contact available via the device in the students' pockets.

• Social media and COVID-19 have both devastated students' mental health.

• Schools have significant teacher shortages. Indeed, fellow parents, do not assume your child has a full-time licensed teacher in the classroom. Teachers are quitting at record rates, and substitutes are doing their best to fill in. This is happening, and you probably will not be informed by the administration.

• Mass shootings.

• Students moving out of the public school, which moves money away from the public school, will be exacerbated by the proposed expanded school voucher program.

• I edited this letter with ChatGPT, so there's AI to add to the list.

Our children face unprecedented challenges (literally, these challenges have never been seen before). I'd prefer we focus on making sure our students can read and have the chance to live meaningful, productive lives rather than fixate on banning books, which, honestly, in today's world of devices, very few would bother to read anyway.

Sincerely,

Anthony Alderman, Jr.

Hickory