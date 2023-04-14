We should all remember March 30, 2023. It is the date that America “crossed the Rubicon.” We are emulating the banana republics of the world. The George Soros-backed Democrat district attorney from New York has elected to indict former President Donald Trump. This is clearly a political prosecution.

Not only is Mr. Trump a former president, but he has also announced his intention to campaign and become the next president. Who is Bragg getting his instructions from? Is he being coached and guided by Susan Rice in the White House? She is Biden’s primary domestic advisor. If you recall, during the Obama administration, she celebrated Bo Bergdahl. He deserted from the Army while serving in Afghanistan. She praised his service after his court martial.

This will cause a permanent change in American government, culture, and social institutions. Politicians with political ambitions will do anything to gain and maintain power. We have officially become a banana republic. Trump is being charged to destroy any future political ambitions. He has declared he is running for president in 2024. Bragg campaigned for district attorney with Soros’ money and a promise of “getting Trump.” This is the very definition of campaign interference.

It is apparently time to destroy what is left of our fragile Republic. This country has never been a democracy. Only one who doesn’t know the difference between a republic and a democracy would be confused. The Democrats are creating a feud. This will never end if it comes to fruition.

My heart is broken for America. We have become a post-constitutional nation. This is very close to what I call a Stalinist tactic. Stalin had a secret police chief by the name of Lavrentiy Beria. His words to Stalin were, “Show me the man, and I will show you the crime.”

We are entering dark days and people of faith need to pray earnestly for our country. For those who profess faith in the state itself, I’m not sure how to address your concerns. I assume you are pleased with the way things are going. As I mentioned, our country will change today because of this action.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez informed us our world will end in 10 years because of climate change. The actions of today will bring change much faster. America is standing on a ledge, and some are yelling “jump.”

Mike Zimmerman

Conover