I know everyone has received their notice that the county will be raising your property value. I guess some like it and most don’t. I sent in the form that I did not agree with it.

I also wrote to some of the commissioners about it. Some replied telling me quickly that it wasn’t their fault. I then received a notice that I must submit evidence to the appraisers about why I wanted my value lowered. I did that.

Then I received a phone call from the one that priced my property. He told me all his reasons for the price he came up with. He told me about real estate values, market values, the buying and selling prices. He told me about the prices other houses sold for in the past year.

I had the distinct feeling he was telling me it was not any use to go before the (board of appeals). I still wanted to go before the (board of appeals). Then he and another co-worker came out and took pictures of my home. They talked about how great my grass looked, and told me that everyone had to do regular maintenance on their homes and anything like that had no bearing on my values. They told me all the excuses about the real estate market, the buying and selling markets.

There is a housing shortage? Iredell County went up more? And inflation they said! Doesn’t matter if you live on a fixed income, we have been telling people this was coming. These two guys were in their 20s or early 30s. They could not see what I see or have seen. I am not looking through market value eyes, real estate eyes or equity eyes. If I were, all my neighbors would have to have grass! I look through 60 some years of work, paying taxes on everything coming and going. I look at trying to survive just a little longer.

The county knew it years ago? That means they were lying in wait, like a snake in the grass. They waited until housing went sky high to strike, and you can bet that they never ever will recoil, never go down. What is the reason behind this? Is it to help the citizens? How? Iredell built an airport! What do we get? Do I have to tell you? We get a few more hanging baskets downtown and a little beautification of the town square.

If our government used the money to help its citizens, we could have the best state, the best health, the pristine beaches, the beautiful wildlife and the best of everything. But no, it is squandered, wasted and stolen. What a waste. I probably can’t change anything. But I want to see who these (board of appeals) people are? The guys that came out here would not tell me. Business leaders they said.

Elected by who I wonder? I did not get to vote on that one. And I haven’t talked to anyone who did. Business leaders deciding my property values? No kidding, don’t you ever wonder where all that money goes.

You know you put up security on your property. You use cameras, sirens and dogs to keep thieves out. But there is no security against the hand that is always reaching in to get more and more of your hard-earned valuables. This in my eyes is nothing more than a land and money grab. It really is like a movie I just watched. Where they ride in on their big horses and take everything: pigs, chickens and women. Same thing we are getting, without the horses.

Larry Allen

Newton