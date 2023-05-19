It has come to my attention that the FCC has recently granted approval for deregulation (https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-grants-relief-outdated-burdensome-phone-industry-regulations) that permits telecommunication corporations to terminate their copper wire landline phone service and replace it with internet-based phone service.

This new regulation impacts Hickory's most vulnerable populations, and if the federal government fails to safeguard their interests, the sate government should intervene.

The FCC order has cited the high maintenance cost associated with landline service infrastructure as the reason for transitioning to the next generation of communication technology. However, this decision disregards the 1.3 million seniors in North Carolina (https://www.communityphone.org/landline/nc#landline-usage-statistics) who still rely on landline service, and people like my parents who struggle to use their cell phones and experience internet connectivity issues in their homes.

It is unsettling to think that the primary means of communication for many individuals will depend on something as unreliable as their internet connection. The situation becomes even more precarious when considering that the internet goes out entirely during power outages.

The FCC's decision favors telecom giants' profits over the needs of rural communities, senior and elderly individuals, and places with poor internet connectivity. It is imperative that North Carolina's state legislature takes responsibility and advocates on behalf of those who will most likely be left behind.

Heath Sullivan

Hickory