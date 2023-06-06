A recent Charlotte Observer article concerning the proposed voucher legislation quoted a Republican N.C. legislator with the following statement: “I hold it is felonious; it is heinous. It is egregious to mandate that a child be in a school where that child is not afforded the same safety we have here in this body.” He further stated that it would be sacrificing children to make them stay in unsafe and understaffed public schools. I find the hypocrisy of this statement appalling.

What makes a school safe? Let’s start with a curriculum that is engaging and relevant. I will not even go into the legislation that restricts the content of studies and discourages honest, critical thinking in the classroom. I do know from experience that when we have teachers that are well-trained and high-performing in their fields, and the students are eager and excited about learning, there are fewer discipline problems.

The proposed Senate budget has a 4.5% increase in teachers’ salaries over a two-year period. Teachers with more than 14 years of experience receive a $250 bonus. Can those figures be any more humiliating to teachers who work overtime to teach our children? According to the May, 2023 report from the National Education Association (NEA), North Carolina’s average starting salary is $37,646. The average teacher salary is $56,559. That's $12,000 less than the national average. Does this help explain our teacher shortages and why many leave North Carolina to teach in nearby states where salaries are higher? Research shows that the single most important school factor for student success is a strong, high-performing teacher, and yet our legislators choose to continue inadequate funding for the most important factor in the classroom.

Another safety factor is definitely understaffing. The legislator is correct; it is an abomination that we do not have adequate staffing in our schools. We need guidance counselors, media specialists, resource personnel, nurses, ESL teachers, music, art, drama, physical education, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and the list goes on. Why are our schools understaffed? Let’s consider the $677 million from the Leandro court ruling that still has not been used for funding schools that need it. The legislature will not approve those court-mandated appropriations, but lawmakers easily justify additional millions for increasing private school vouchers.

Senate Bill 406 will eliminate income eligibility for private vouchers, providing up to a 45% scholarship for students, and there is no cap on income eligibility. In 2022-23 there were about 25,500 students who received vouchers, according to WRAL news through NC State Education Assistance Authority. These students leave the public school system and impact the funding for schools that depend on average daily membership for state funds. The irony is that most families, even with a voucher, cannot afford a private school when the average tuition is almost $10,000 a year.

In addition, some private schools have clear discriminatory restrictions for admission and have no public accountability for student achievement. There is also a proposal, through SB 665, that would allow home-schooled students to receive vouchers. How does that work? Parents are being paid through our taxes to teach their children at home? I have no problem with the concept of private schools that are inclusive or home schooling. Parents definitely have the freedom and right to use these options. However, I do have a problem with taxes being used to offset the cost of that choice when our public schools suffer as a result of the diversion of those funds.

One of the hallmarks of our democracy has always been the focus and emphasis on an educated populace. Education is one of the most important, and some would argue the most important, function of state and local government. To abdicate our responsibility to educate all students is unacceptable. Yet I fear that our legislature is doing just that by diverting needed funds from public education and not providing the necessary funding and support for recruiting and maintaining highly qualified staff.

I urge citizens to write your legislators and encourage them to vote against SB 406 and to make public education the priority it should be by funding our schools and teachers so that no legislator can say that NC is sacrificing children in unsafe and understaffed learning environments.

Betty Lohr

Hickory