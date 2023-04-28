North Carolina Republicans are following in the footsteps of Charles II, who upended England’s non-partisan judicial system by appointing monarchist party hacks to the bench and loading juries with partisans as well.

North Carolina has politicized its state courts by being the first in the nation to institute partisan labels for judicial candidates, while at the same time not allowing recall of judges and ending public funding of judicial elections. This is a recipe for disaster for democracy, just as it was in England.