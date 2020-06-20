Ministerial groups: Black lives matter!

Two area groups -- The Hickory Area Ministers and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance -- have issued the following statement. It was signed by 30 clergy members.
To our beloved community,
Black Lives Matter!
The Hickory Area Ministers (HAM) and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance (GHMA) hear the cries of our brothers and sisters in the midst of division, chaos, and pain. We believe as God spoke and brought a created order out of chaos, the church has been silent way too long on issues of race, justice, and racism.
HAM and GHMA want to not only acknowledge our human condition of sin and brokenness but want to oppose discrimination and oppression against our black and brown brothers and sisters.
We believe that God’s intent for humanity is to live in community, show compassion and be in relationships. Therefore, we vow to and encourage the greater Hickory community to actively listen and stand against the violence in the spirit of love, specifically toward our black and brown sisters and brothers.
For far too long we have allowed fear and prejudice to divide us as children created in the image of God. We promise to use our voices, our resources, and our actions to stop hate, racism, and oppression of every kind. We believe our churches can no longer be an anchor in our oppressive culture, but rather a sail for justice.
Rev. Joshua Barrett
Rev. Todd E. Byrd
Rev. Paul Christy
Rev. Earle Fincher
Rev. Donald P. Flick
Chaplain Robert Ford
Rev. Jennifer Forrester
Rev. Bill Garrard
Rev. Sandi Hood
Rev. Jill Isola
Rev. Cindy Jordan
Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp
Rev. Antonio Logan
Rev. Reggie Longcrier
Rev. Whit Malone
Rev. John Roller
Rev. Mary Roller
Dr. Chris Simmons
Rev. Tristan Shore
Rev. Susan Smith
Rev. Cassandra Rawls
Rev. Jay Robison
Rev. David E. Roberts II
Rev. Dr. William Sims
Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl
Carolyn Thompson
Rev. Christopher D. Webb
Rev. Dr. Virginia Wright
Rev. Heather Wood
Dr. Kathy Wood
