Ministerial groups: Black lives matter!

Two area groups -- The Hickory Area Ministers and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance -- have issued the following statement. It was signed by 30 clergy members.

To our beloved community,

Black Lives Matter!

The Hickory Area Ministers (HAM) and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance (GHMA) hear the cries of our brothers and sisters in the midst of division, chaos, and pain. We believe as God spoke and brought a created order out of chaos, the church has been silent way too long on issues of race, justice, and racism.

HAM and GHMA want to not only acknowledge our human condition of sin and brokenness but want to oppose discrimination and oppression against our black and brown brothers and sisters.

We believe that God’s intent for humanity is to live in community, show compassion and be in relationships. Therefore, we vow to and encourage the greater Hickory community to actively listen and stand against the violence in the spirit of love, specifically toward our black and brown sisters and brothers.

For far too long we have allowed fear and prejudice to divide us as children created in the image of God. We promise to use our voices, our resources, and our actions to stop hate, racism, and oppression of every kind. We believe our churches can no longer be an anchor in our oppressive culture, but rather a sail for justice.

Rev. Joshua Barrett

Rev. Todd E. Byrd

Rev. Paul Christy

Rev. Earle Fincher

Rev. Donald P. Flick

Chaplain Robert Ford

Rev. Jennifer Forrester

Rev. Bill Garrard

Rev. Sandi Hood

Rev. Jill Isola

Rev. Cindy Jordan

Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp

Rev. Antonio Logan

Rev. Reggie Longcrier

Rev. Whit Malone

Rev. John Roller

Rev. Mary Roller

Dr. Chris Simmons

Rev. Tristan Shore

Rev. Susan Smith

Rev. Cassandra Rawls

Rev. Jay Robison

Rev. David E. Roberts II

Rev. Dr. William Sims

Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl

Carolyn Thompson

Rev. Christopher D. Webb

Rev. Dr. Virginia Wright

Rev. Heather Wood

Dr. Kathy Wood

