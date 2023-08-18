Dear Catawba County Schools district,

Thank you for the opportunity to tell you about my book, "Beyond Magenta: Transgender and Nonbinary Teens Speak Out." In 2009, when I began its research, the T in LGBTQ was little talked about in mainstream media. And yet, many young people who are part of the transgender umbrella were teased, beaten, thrown out of their homes, maimed, and even murdered. Why? What could be so threatening about this small population who are not harming anyone? With these two questions in mind, I began my research.

Long story short, six recently transitioned young people volunteered to share their personal experiences with our readers. They promised to be honest and candid. I promised to be nonjudgmental and allow them to talk about their lives in their own words. With help from psychologists, social workers, and doctors from a respected health clinic in New York City, a collaboration began.

Transitioning, as described in "Beyond Magenta," is not done lightly. Coming out publicly is even more challenging. The participants chose to come forward for three reasons: they wanted to define themselves in their own terms, they wanted to educate others, and they wanted other transgender people to know that they are not alone.

What I learned from these youngsters — who I had come to admire and love — was that we have so much more in common than we have differences.

Bad things happened to some of the participants. (Regrettably, bad things can happen to children.) To pretend these things do not occur will not make them go away. Instead, without giving them a voice, it can make them worse. Without useful information and support, these kids are less able to cope, to survive and thrive.

By challenging or banning the stories and lessons of the six brave, thoughtful young people in "Beyond Magenta," our autonomous society is saying that they do not — or should not — exist. Well, they do exist. And they are loved and appreciated by many. LGBTQ young people and their families need to know this.

It was my hope that "Beyond Magenta" would be read to start a conversation, a conversation where cisgendered teens would become more aware and empathetic toward their transgender classmates and that trans teens would know that they are important, included, and loved. Isn’t that a central part of education? Isn’t it a primary function of education to teach students to think for themselves, to prepare them for the vast and diverse world in which we live?

By barring information and discouraging freedom of expression conversation and education stops. By restricting and discouraging freedom of expression the bullies win, and the violence and attacks continue.

Please do not let this happen. Our children deserve better.

Thank you and heartfelt best wishes,

Susan Kuklin