In 1948 Dorothy Dix, syndicated advice giver was giving advice on love and deception and talked about a wife who trusted her husband so completely that she said if she ever saw him philandering with another woman, she wouldn’t believe it. She would know it was her lying eyes.

Lying eyes are not limited to love and relationships. If you had access to a TV or computer or cell phone you witnessed the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 but lying eyes see it as a false-flag operation or citizens visiting our Capitol.

The media can obviously cause and reinforce lying eyes. We recently learned from the Dominion defamation suit against Fox, that Fox lied to their viewers rather than contradict the lying eyes of their audience regarding the 2020 election. A recent letter to the paper claimed that Trump’s recent indictment is a political prosecution.

Donald Trump tried in every way possible, including Jan. 6, to overturn the 2020 election. He knowingly took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, resisting for months efforts to retrieve them. In a civil court, the jury just found him guilty of defamation and sexual abuse. He now owes E. Jean Carroll $5 million.

George Soros and never-Trumpers did not create Trump’s legal woes. They are the results of his own immoral, reckless behavior and reactionary judgment that led to two failed marriages, numerous bankruptcies, cash settlements, a one-term presidency with two impeachments, and the real possibility of becoming a convicted felon.

Lying eyes are not programmed in our DNA or some incurable disease. It is within our control to accept truth and reality and avoid the burden of defending the indefensible or becoming a casualty like the Conover couple and over 1,000 other people who have gone to jail, lost jobs, damaged careers, paid fines, and hurt their families because their lying eyes refuse to accept the truth about Donald Trump.

David Turman

Hickory