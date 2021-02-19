Lettter: Impeach Pelosi and Schumer for not protecting Capitol

The United States Congress has ultimate authority over the District of Columbia. The John A. Wilson Building is home to mayor and the 13 members of the Council of the District of Columbia. As stated by the Democrats there was plenty of warning that something would happen on Jan. 6. The previous chief of the DC police warned both the House and Senate sergeant of arms and asked for more help to protect the Capitol building. In my opinion the Congress should be charged dereliction of duty and not Trump.