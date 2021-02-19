Lettter: Impeach Pelosi and Schumer for not protecting Capitol

The United States Congress has ultimate authority over the District of Columbia. The John A. Wilson Building is home to mayor and the 13 members of the Council of the District of Columbia. As stated by the Democrats there was plenty of warning that something would happen on Jan. 6. The previous chief of the DC police warned both the House and Senate sergeant of arms and asked for more help to protect the Capitol building. In my opinion the Congress should be charged dereliction of duty and not Trump.
The U.S. Constitution grants the U.S. Congress exclusive jurisdiction over the District in "all cases whatsoever." This being the case then Pelosi and Schumer, who, are still in office, and is the Speaker of the House Majority leader in the Senate, should be impeached for their dereliction of duty to protect the Capitol and for manslaughter because of their not having enough protection to repel the rioters.
Tom Millican
Conover