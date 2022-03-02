Letter: Zelenskyy is first great leader of this century

A great leader is determined by the impact they had in defining their time and in shaping our future. This is my list of the 10 greatest leaders of the 20th century and the first great leader of the 21st century. The listing is chronological.
W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963) American sociologist, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP.
Mahatma Ghandi (1869-1948) was an Indian lawyer , anti-colonial nationalist, and political activist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful freedom of his country.
Winston Churchill (1874-1965) Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. He was an inspiration to his people and to the world... "We have nothing to fear but fear itself."
Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964) recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and was the General of the Army for the United States. In his address to Congress he famously said, "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away."
Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945) was the 32nd President of the United States and led America through World War II and the Great Depression.
Rachel Carson (1907-1964) American marine Biologist, author and conservationist who is credited with the global environmental movement.
Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) was the 40th President of the United States and is credited with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the USSR. He set an example of American values and unity.
John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) was the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination in 1963 and was influential in ending segregation in America.
Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and served as the first President of South Africa.
Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) a minister and activist who became the most visible leader of the civil rights movement.
21st Century: The first great leader of this century is Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine. This man is distinguished for his leadership in the resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Tom Allen
Hickory