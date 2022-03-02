Letter: Zelenskyy is first great leader of this century

A great leader is determined by the impact they had in defining their time and in shaping our future. This is my list of the 10 greatest leaders of the 20th century and the first great leader of the 21st century. The listing is chronological.

W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963) American sociologist, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP.

Mahatma Ghandi (1869-1948) was an Indian lawyer , anti-colonial nationalist, and political activist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful freedom of his country.

Winston Churchill (1874-1965) Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. He was an inspiration to his people and to the world... "We have nothing to fear but fear itself."

Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964) recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and was the General of the Army for the United States. In his address to Congress he famously said, "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away."

Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945) was the 32nd President of the United States and led America through World War II and the Great Depression.