Letter: Your money or your rights

Many moons ago, There was a guy on radio and then TV named Jack Benny. His on stage persona was that of a serious tightwad.

He did a short comedy skit on TV where he was walking down the street and is stopped by a masked man with a gun who says, “Your money or your life.” Benny just stands there for a beat and the guy repeats, “I said your money or your life!” Benny waits another beat and says, “I’m thinking! I’m thinking!”

I told you that to tell you this.

Abortion was a right. Regardless of your thinking on the morality of that subject, the more serious implication is SCOTUS, given the right legal arguments, other rights supported by previous courts are in jeopardy.

Just because you don’t like “the gay lifestyle” doesn’t mean you should deprive the LBGTQ people of the right to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Justice Thomas has even more dangerous thoughts regarding that subject.

I hear and read that people (MAGA) will vote conservative/Republican because the economy seems to be the biggest problem and it’s all Dems fault. I disagree with that assessment.

It boils down to: “Your money or your rights." I go for rights.

Vergne Harvey

Conover