Letter: Your cancel culture outrage is misplaced

More than half a million Americans are dead from a coronavirus that a year ago the Trump administration called a “Democratic hoax,” but no, let’s talk about how angry we are at the Democrats because a capitalist toy company decided to change the name on the box a toy comes in.

There have been two mass shootings in a week, but no, let’s get mad at the Democrats because Dr. Seuss’ estate decided to stop publishing six of the more than 60 books he wrote. And while we’re at it, let’s illustrate our outrage with an image from one of the books they DIDN’T pull.

More people are out of work now than at any time in our history and unemployment benefits are being extended while people are looking for their next stimulus checks, but no, let’s get mad at the Democrats because a couple of capitalist food brands have decided to change the names and/or logos on some of their products.

Well, to those so outraged over this “cancel culture,” all I can say is, happy holidays to you, too.

Thomas Blanton

Granite Falls