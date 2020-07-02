Letter: You surrendered like good little brain-dead zombies

We communists, Marxists and anarchists are ecstatic. Who knew you would fold like an accordion? We told you to stay in your house, to stay away from church, to not get a haircut, to shut down your businesses (unless you're in the liquor, pot or abortion business), to not protest the shutdown ... and LA mayor Garcetti even made you keep your feet off dry sand ... wet sand OK. This pandemic (we really DON'T CARE how many died) gave us a fabulous opportunity to test how hard you would fight to keep your civil rights. And you surrendered like good little brain-dead zombies.
Then George Floyd was murdered by a cop, which further revealed how easily we can take power. We've fooled you into believing that Antifa, our main intimidation armed militia, is after "social justice" even though they are the actual fascists. Delicious is it not? We even have "mainstream" politicians and major corporations afraid not to support us now, agreeing to abolishing police forces. Guess who would rule the streets then? See Seattle.
Even while our Black Lives Matter comrades shout, "Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon," and "What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now," you're lining up to declare your support. Why? Because we use race-baiting to shame you into submission. We call you a racist, shut down debate and you cave. We have you rich white liberals who live in protected neighborhoods kneeling in the street with hands up chanting how guilty you are of being white. We even shamed the great philanthropic Drew Brees into apologizing for saying he would never disrespect the flag. Shaming works and we couldn't be happier. Some of you actually support abolishiing police and freeing prisoners (called "prison reform"). We never would have dreamed it.
The only way we can be defeated is if you people ever research what Antifa, BLM, and our lesser known fascist comrades are really about. We don't really care about racial equality, and we know you would never actually vote for the world we envision, so we must lie, intimidate and destroy to achieve power. What world do we envision? One without the guarantees in the Constitution, a country that we rule, and a population that submits completely to our will. But don't worry, we will "take care" of you. (Ha ha.)
Mac McCall
Taylorsville NC
