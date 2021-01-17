Letter: You print same propaganda spewed by CNN

The Hickory Daily Record has for years been unable to create news articles of interest. Local news sure, but actual news about our country and accurate information about what is happening in the United States is minimal.

Your “news” whether read from print or internet is low because most people that live in this area see it as the same propaganda spewed by CNN and other liberal media. Your newspaper underestimates the intelligence of the people in our community: We can THINK, we can REASON, we are SMART. We want the FACTS without the liberal slant.