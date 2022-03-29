Letter: You have been lied to, taken to the cleaners

The prices just keep going up, don’t they? Gas, food, clothes, just about everything and especially the things we really need. It is going to make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives. It is going to be hardship, sorrow, sadness, pain and in some cases even death.

Are you worried? Do you understand why and who is responsible? Do you think better decisions could have been made? Do you realize who this terrible situation won’t hurt? How about people who have refrigerators that cost more than most of our houses? How about people who own $700 million yachts? How about people who hide in their basement, that is bigger than four of your houses?

How about people who have had only one job in life that own three or four mansions and property abroad? Do you know who those people are? You should, you voted for them. You gave them all they need to bilk billions from their government jobs. They were not even content with that. They had to sell our country out. They made millions and billions from China and Russia and Ukraine and anyone else they could sell to. And they are still doing it.

You have been lied to, taken to the cleaners and now you are really going to get cleaned! They want your kitchen sink! You don’t have to take my word for it. The writings on the wall! Hunter Biden hand and mouth painted you a picture!

Do you really think any of these people will feel one iota of regret for you?

Do you think that our dire circumstances will affect them in any way?

Larry Allen

Newton