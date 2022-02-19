Letter: You elected a liar for president

I see some of you in this area believe that some of your neighbors were domestic terrorists for the protest on Jan. 6. Some of you think those people should be put in prison, and have their rights taken away forever.
Do you really know why you think that? You are being led down a path again. You think that was insurrection? What about all the lies you were told by the very people you are listening to again? What do you call the manufactured lies about Trump, by the Hillary camp and the Democratic Party? How about all the instigated riots, burning, looting, and killing? How about the FBI in that crowd who were instigating and leading just to create their narrative?
Now a lot of that lying and plotting and spying and manufacturing so-called evidence is coming out. And I still see it in this paper that people still believe that junk. You have been lied to by the media, by the Clinton machine, by Obama, By Pelosi, Schumer, Shifty Schiff and all the other Democrats in congress. Do you know why? Money, power, greed!
You elected a liar for a president. Now look what you have. How many people have they killed? How many people are suffering? It will get worse. You believed the biggest, worst bunch of lies in the history of our government. Our own government, our intelligence communities, our FBI, CIA, committed treason and insurrection against a sitting president. They tried and succeeded somewhat in doing this. And your current president was in on it, as well.
Now caught red-handed and the facts are coming out, this makes everyone who voted for this nothing Biden complicit in the overthrow of the government. Complicit in treason against our country. You are more guilty of insurrection than the people in the streets on Jan.6.
But that isn’t the worst. Just wait until all the real facts come out about this COVID-19 conspiracy. Millions of dead. No accountability? Who did it? Do you believe a bat? You are being led again! The poison comes through the air. It also comes across the border. Millions of illegals, millions of pounds of poison and millions more dead. Will you keep on being complicit to mass murder on a global scale? Trump was the evil one, right? His kids carried golf clubs and umbrellas. Biden's carries crack pipes and has sex parties with the Russians, and carry the money from China and Russia home to daddy and others. Make any sense to you? No? Then YOU are complicit.
Do you ever talk to God? I do, and I try to tell him every day that I did not have any part in this. And I did try to tell people. Do you know where that path leads you are being led down? Do I need to tell you? The slaughterhouse is first, but that’s just the beginning of your nightmares! I hope I don’t see you there!
Larry Allen
Newton